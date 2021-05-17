Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


No change in petrol prices as PM Imran rejects hike proposal

Prices of petroleum products

ISLAMABAD: Prices of petroleum products will remain the same till 31st of May as Prime Minister Imran Khan has turned down a proposal by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority for an increase in fuel prices, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that the prices of petroleum products would remain unchanged for May.

PM Imran Khan did not want to put the burden on the people despite increasing prices in the international market, he added.

In a bid to provide relief to the masses, the government will bear an additional burden of Rs 2.77 billion, the state minister added.

Therefore, petrol will continue to be sold at Rs108.56 per litre, high-speed diesel Rs110.76 per litre, kerosene oil Rs80, and light diesel oil Rs77.65 per litre.

Read More: Prices of petroleum products likely to go up by over Rs3

Earlier today, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division seeking upward revision of fuel prices.

The sources had said the regulatory authority had recommended a Rs1.90 increase in per litre price of petrol while a Rs3.25 increase in that of high-speed diesel.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Covid claims 18 new lives in KP, 186 fresh infections reported

Pakistan

Sindh power plant makes medical oxygen amid surge in Covid cases

Pakistan

Zulfi Bukhari resigns as PM’s aide after corruption inquiry divulges his name

Lifestyle

Microsoft issues statement over Bill Gates’ involvement with employee

[X] Close