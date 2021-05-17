No change in petrol prices as PM Imran rejects hike proposal

ISLAMABAD: Prices of petroleum products will remain the same till 31st of May as Prime Minister Imran Khan has turned down a proposal by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority for an increase in fuel prices, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that the prices of petroleum products would remain unchanged for May.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے پیٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں ردوبدل سے متعلق اوگرا تجویز کو مسترد کرتے ہوئے پیٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں کو 31 مئی تک برقرار رکھنے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے۔وزیراعظم عمران خان بین الااقوامی سطح پر پیٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں اضافے کا بوجھ عوام پر نہیں ڈالناچاہتے۔ — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) May 17, 2021

PM Imran Khan did not want to put the burden on the people despite increasing prices in the international market, he added.

پیٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتیں نہ بڑھانے سے حکومتی خزانہ کو2.77 ارب کا روپے بوجھ برداشت کرنا پڑے گا۔حکومت نے نہ صرف پیٹرولیم لیوی میں ا،یڈجسمنٹ کی بلکہ لائیٹ ڈیزل اور کیروسین آئل پر سیلز ٹیکس میں بھی کمی کی ہے — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) May 17, 2021

In a bid to provide relief to the masses, the government will bear an additional burden of Rs 2.77 billion, the state minister added.

Therefore, petrol will continue to be sold at Rs108.56 per litre, high-speed diesel Rs110.76 per litre, kerosene oil Rs80, and light diesel oil Rs77.65 per litre.

Earlier today, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division seeking upward revision of fuel prices.

The sources had said the regulatory authority had recommended a Rs1.90 increase in per litre price of petrol while a Rs3.25 increase in that of high-speed diesel.

