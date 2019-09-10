No compromise on HR violations in occupied Kashmir: UN High Commissioner

GENEVA: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday expressed concern over human rights abuses in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

“There can be no compromise on human rights violations,” said Michelle Bachelet while talking to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who called on him in Geneva today (Tuesday).

Michelle Bachelet, in her statement clearly demanded rehabilitation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir and immediate lifting of the curfew.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi thanked Michelle Bachelet on raising strong voice against the continued Indian atrocities in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as demanding the lifting of curfew and lockdown at the start of 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Your stance on IoK will give encouragement and hope to millions of people in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are subjected to Indian oppression, said Qureshi.

He said that India has unleashed a wave of barbarities in the occupied area and people are facing food and medicine shortages.

Foreign Minister while referring to his telephonic conversation with UN Human Rights Commissioner said Pakistan has made all-out efforts to highlight the gross human rights abuses in Occupied Kashmir.

