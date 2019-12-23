No compromise on Kashmir issue, says COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday reiterated support for Kashmiris under siege in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), according to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor.

According to ISPR, the army chief visited Line of Control (LoC) to meet the troops deployed along the LoC.

COAS visited LOC, CMH Mzd. “Our quest for peace must never be misconstrued as weakness. There will never be a compromise on Kashmir whatever the cost. We are capable & fully prepared to thwart any misadventure/aggression for defence of our motherland”, COAS. pic.twitter.com/R0vUCzYD0q — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 23, 2019

Addressing the troops during his visit, the COAS Bajwa said that there will be no compromise on Kashmir cause whatever the cost. “Our quest for peace must never be misconstrued as weakness. There will never be a compromise on Kashmir whatever the cost,” Tweeted DG ISPR while quoting COAS Bajwa.

“Pakistan Army capable and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure/aggression for defence of our motherland,” added COAS Bajwa.

Earlier, on December 18, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the (Special Service Group) SSG Headquarter and appreciated the work and efforts of the special group commandos.

“SSG is our pride with myriad contributions towards defence of the country through its valiant officers and soldiers since the creation of Pakistan,” said COAS Bajwa.

