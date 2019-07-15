No diseases reported among Hajj pilgrims: Saudi Health Ministry

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has confirmed that it has not recorded any cases of epidemics or quarantine diseases among Hajj pilgrims arriving from around the world to perform Hajj this year.

As per Radio Pakistan, the Saudi ministry said that it focuses on the precautionary aspects of pilgrims, and follows developments and changes in the global health situation, in cooperation with the World Health Organization.

The ministry said it has taken many precautionary measures, including the issuance of mandatory health requirements for pilgrims in Hajj season according to global epidemiological variables.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs has introduced various apps to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims during the Hajj and their stay in Saudi Arabia.

The ministry asked the intending pilgrims to use android phone applications to get Hajj-related information and guidelines to perform religious obligation with ease and comfort.

The ministry further said that ‘Mina Locator App’ helped identifying user’s residence and Mina Maktab, the route to different camps (Maktabs), train stations, mosques, hospitals and other important locations in Mina with the reference of his or her current location.

Al-Maqsad App is a comprehensive 3D indoor navigation for Masjid Al Haram.

PakHajj Muavin App is an application to find Haji’s own information, group information, building and maktab information, travel details, information about other hajis as well.

Rehnuma-e-Hajj App helps educate and facilitate Hajj pilgrims in performing Manasik-e-Hajj.

It is in Urdu and the application has a simple to use interface with information readily accessible.

Pak Hajj Guide App provides information about Hajj preparation, how to perform Umrah and Hajj, Ziarat Madinah and what to remember.

