No extension in anti-polio drive, says PPEP spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Program (PPEP) has refuted the news about any extension in the ongoing anti-polio drive in the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

“Such news of extension in anti-polio drive are baseless”, the spokesperson said and added that the drive will continue till July 25.

The drive is underway in the selected districts of the country as per schedule, he added.

The campaign kicked-off after suspension of four months on Monday in selected districts across the country.

Under the guidance of the Ministry of Health and following the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) guidelines and Polio Oversight Board recommendations, the Pakistan Polio Eradication programme had suspended all Polio related activities in the last week of March, except surveillance.

During the campaign, social distance and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) is being ensured in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Masks, sanitizers, infrared thermometers have been provided to the polio workers.

The decision to revive the campaigns was taken in consultation with all provinces. The formal approval to resume anti-polio campaign had been sought from the technical advisory group in June

