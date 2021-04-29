KARACHI: Amid rising cases of the novel coronavirus across the country, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided not to issue fresh currency notes for Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a statement, the central bank said fresh currency notes will not be issued for this Eid in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

The State Bank had also not issued new currency notes last year when the country was reeling under the first wave of Covid-19 infections.

The country is currently battling the third wave of the coronavirus as Pakistan reported more than 150 deaths from Covid-19 for the third consecutive day today.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 151 people died of the coronavirus overnight, pushing the nationwide tally of fatalities to 17,680.

A total of 5,480 persons tested positive for COVID-19 during the same period, pushing the number of confirmed cases to 815,711.

