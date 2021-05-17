ISLAMABAD: The federal government challenged the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) May 7 decision of granting one-time permission to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad in the Supreme Court on Monday.

The government moved an appeal in the apex court under Article 185 of the country’s constitution.

Assailing the LHC decision to allow Shehbaz to travel abroad on medical grounds, the appellant requested the top court to suspend it. The court was further pleaded to declare the order void.

It said the LHC decision cannot be sustained in the eyes of law as the high court permitted the opposition leader without seeking any reply or report from the relevant authorities.

“The court cannot hand a unilateral decision of allowing someone to fly out of the country,” the appeal argues.

“There is no guarantee that Shehbaz Sharif will fly back home,” it states. “Shehbaz himself is a guarantor of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif and his wife, son, daughter and son-in-law are fugitive.”

On May 7, the Lahore High Court granted one-time permission to the PML-N leader to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Shehbaz reached Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore in wee hours of May 8 to fly out of the country but was stopped from boarding a Qatar-bound flight due to his name still being on the blacklist.

