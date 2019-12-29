No more tobacco smoking at trains, railway stations: police

LAHORE: The railway police has imposed ban over smoking in trains and railway stations, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The office of the Inspector General of Railway Police has issued a circular imposing ban over tobacco smoking in railways department.

The tobacco ban will also be enforced at all railway stations and offices of the department across the country along with the trains.

The ban being imposed under the Anti-Tobacco Ordinance 2002 on the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health, the letter said.

The smoking will also be banned for vendors, waiters, hawkers, coolies and others at a railway station.

The order warned of punitive action under the relevant law in case of violation of the smoking ban.

The train driver, conductor guard and waiting room managers will be authorized officers to enforce the law, the letter further said.

Meanwhile the ASI or higher officers of the railway police will be authorized to act under the law and the police will be responsible for enforcement of the law at a particular railway station, the circular added.

