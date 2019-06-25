No NRO for looters even if they hold APC or launch anti-govt movement: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday once again categorically ruled out any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for corrupt leaders, ARY News reported.

“There will be no NRO for corrupts even if the opposition holds an All Parties’ Conference (APC) or launch a movement against the federation,” said PM while chairing a parliamentary meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

“There were chances of support for Nawaz Sharif coming from Turkish President Erdogan but he didn’t discuss anything related to Nawaz during a meeting,” said PM as per the sources.

“Reports were also coming that someone from the members of the Sharif family has contacted Arab leaders and asked for the support but they rejected it by calling it the internal matter of Pakistan.”

On the other hand, during the meeting PTI parliamentarians complaint PM Khan about the behaviour of Interior Minister Aijaz Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

‘Usman Buzdar is busy in post-budget sessions, he will meet everyone after the passage of the budget from the provincial assembly,” PM assured his assembly members.

The lawmakers also demanded PM Imran to appoint Shehryar Afridi as Minister for State as he was doing a good job.

