No NRO for PDM until PM Khan is in power: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will not get any NRO until Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is in power, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The alliance of the opposition is only trying to safeguard its personal interest, said CM Buzdar while talking to provincial minister for forest, Sibtain Khan, who called on him at his office here in Lahore today.

“PDM only wants to protect its personal interests but the opposition alliance cannot mislead the public because people want prosperity and development instead of unrest in the country.” The Punjab chief minister said that after failing at the federal level, PDM will also fail in its designs in Punjab.

The government will complete its constitutional term, he vowed.

The meeting discussed the mutual interest and the political situation of the country.

Read More: Govt decides to expose opposition’s bids for NRO

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had claimed that the corrupt opposition leaders had requested him in writing to grant them a national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

Addressing digital media representatives in Islamabad, PM Imran had said that arch-rivals of the past, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have now shaken hands to conceal their corruption.

