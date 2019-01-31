No plans to repeal 18th amendment: PM’s aide 

ISLAMABAD: Reacting over rumours of repealing the 18th constitutional amendment, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Iftikhar Durrani has said, no such plans are under consideration, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“The incumbent government is not mulling over o repeal the 18th amendment of 1973’s constitution,” he said while expressing his views in ARY News program, Off The Record, here today.

Sometimes the opposition is saying government is considering to introduce Presidential form of government in the country, while propaganda of repealing the 18th amendment is also being done, to keep their politics ‘alive’, he continued.

Replying to a query, he said, Minister for Water Resources had expressed his views on the issue specifically related to water, but not a single minister of the government has talked against the amendment.

Yesterday, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asserted that he was ready to take to streets and conduct a long march to safeguard the 18th constitutional amendment.

Speaking to media at the inauguration ceremony of a hospital in Gambat, he said, “we will adopt any legal option available to secure the 18th amendment.”

The PPP co-chairman boastfully mentioned that the Gambat hospital was one of its kind and “we will also open an agriculture university in Khairpur soon,” he vowed.

