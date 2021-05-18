No shortage of Sinopharm vaccine, says Faisal Sultan

ISLAMABAD: Terming the reports about non-availability of Sinopharm vaccine baseless, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday claimed that there was no shortage of the vaccine in the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, Dr Faisal Sultan said that they wanted that a person is administered both doses of the same vaccine. He maintained that those people who were administered the first dose of Sinopharm vaccine will be given the same vaccine.

Responding to a question, Dr Faisal Sultan said that the number of cases of vaccine side effects is “negligible”. He maintained that nearly 0.1 per cent of people reported side effects.

Earlier on April 24, another Pakistan Air Force (PAF) special plane carrying 0.5 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China had arrived in Pakistan.

The special plane carrying the vaccine had arrived at Islamabad’s Nur Khan Airbase. This was the eighth Covid-19 vaccine consignment that arrived from China.

China had previously gifted 1.5 million vaccine doses to Islamabad. Separately in another development, three Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) planes had left for China Saturday to bring 1 million more vaccine doses.

