No music to be played on PIA flights: CEO Malik

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Operating Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik on Wednesday directed to stop playing soft music during flights, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The music will be replaced by Qaseeda Burda Shareef (an ode of praise for the Prophet Muhammad PBUH).



Earlier this year, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan directed the PIA chairman to devise a comprehensive business plan to overcome losses.

Chairing a high-level meeting on reforms in PIA, the prime minister said that the government wanted to make national flag carrier a profit-generating and independent airline.

PIA officials informed PM Khan that the total losses of PIA are Rs. 414.3bn. They told the meeting that PIA is facing a deficit of 500 million rupees on seven international routes in addition to loss on domestic routes.

Officials also told the meeting that 194 PIA staffers, including seven captains, 73 members of the cabin crew and other officials were sent home during an ongoing drive against employees appointed on bogus educational certificates.

On Jan 15, PIA CEO said some PIA routes incurring losses have been closed.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Aviation, Mohammad Mian Soomro in Islamabad, Air Marshal Malik said a corruption mafia was active in the PIA and the airlines was bearing huge losses in its operations on a number of loss-making routes.

“PIA was making 300 to 500 million rupees losses at various routes so as, a number of loss-making routes have been curtailed to minimize the losses,” he added.

The flights on some other routes have been restarted, while more will be started soon, he further said.

Comments

comments