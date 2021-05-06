No takeaways from restaurants after sunset, grocery shops to shut at 6pm

KARACHI: The Sindh Coronavirus Task Force decided on Thursday to ban takeaways from restaurants and allow only home deliveries after the sunset from Friday (tomorrow) to Sunday.

A meeting of the Task Force with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the chair took stock of the Covid-19 situation and decided to further tighten restrictions to contain the third wave of the virus.

Following are the decisions taken during the meeting:

No takeaways will be allowed after the sunset from Friday (tomorrow) to Sunday

Only home deliveries will be allowed

Grocery shops to shut at 6pm

Karachi’s beaches including Hawksbay and Seaview will remain closed during Eid holidays

Pharmacies have been excempted from business timing restrictions

Vaccination centres will operate round the clock

The meeting decided to impose more restrictions from Sunday till Eid holidays are over.

