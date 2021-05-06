No takeaways from restaurants after sunset, grocery shops to shut at 6pm
KARACHI: The Sindh Coronavirus Task Force decided on Thursday to ban takeaways from restaurants and allow only home deliveries after the sunset from Friday (tomorrow) to Sunday.
A meeting of the Task Force with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the chair took stock of the Covid-19 situation and decided to further tighten restrictions to contain the third wave of the virus.
Following are the decisions taken during the meeting:
- No takeaways will be allowed after the sunset from Friday (tomorrow) to Sunday
- Only home deliveries will be allowed
- Grocery shops to shut at 6pm
- Karachi’s beaches including Hawksbay and Seaview will remain closed during Eid holidays
- Pharmacies have been excempted from business timing restrictions
- Vaccination centres will operate round the clock
The meeting decided to impose more restrictions from Sunday till Eid holidays are over.
