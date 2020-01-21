No tax imposed on wheat flour: FBR chief

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi on Tuesday clarified that there is no tax imposed on wheat flour in any form, ARY News reported.

“Govt has not imposed any tax on wheat flour,” he said, adding that the federal government has no role behind the current wheat flour crisis in the country.

He said that FBR suffered Rs200 billion loss in tax revenue due to the decline in imports.

The FBR chief ruled out any differences with the advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Finance and Revenue, Hafeez Sheikh.

It is pertinent to mention that the flour crisis in the country has become acute, affecting major cities such as Karachi, Hyderabad, and Lahore with prices soar to Rs70 per KG in some areas.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, earlier, took notice of the wheat price hike and ordered a crackdown on hoarders and profiteers to overcome the crisis.

Read More: Sugar prices crisis brewing in country after wheat flour shortage!!!

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah yesterday announced that the government will overcome the wheat flour crisis in Sindh by Tuesday or Wednesday this week.

He said 3,00,000 tons of wheat allotted to Sindh is being transported from Punjab and Balochistan.

Comments

comments