No threat to democracy, 18th Amendment: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Dispelling the ‘rumors’ of reversing the 18th Amendment, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday clarified that there was no threat to the democracy,18 Amendment, or the constitution in the country.

Talking to journalists, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that some politicians were spreading disinformation and added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to any corrupt person.

Responding to a question about withdrawal of the Hajj subsidy, Qureshi said that the government wanted that maximum number of Pakistanis would perform the Hajj this year and added that they would try to provide maximum facilities to the pilgrims.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had threatened to stage a long march, if the government attempted to reverse the 18th Amendment.

Talking to journalists at Karachi Press Club, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that democracy and 18th Amendment were under assault in the country.

He said that PPP had brought the 18th Amendment in collaboration with all the political parties and after a prolonged political struggle. The PPP leader said that they would defend the constitutional amendment at every cost.

