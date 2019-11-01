No threat to Pakistan’s coastal belt from Cyclone Maha: Met Office

KARACHI: The cyclonic storm ‘Maha’ in the Arabian Sea has been at a distance of about 1140 KM southeast of Karachi, Chief Meteorologist of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

The cyclonic storm moving north-northwestwards and was located at 20:00 PST on 31st October, 2019 around Latitude 13.3N and Longitude 72.5E, in southeast of Karachi.

Cyclone Maha has been centered currently near the Lakshadweep group of islands off the southwestern coast of India.

Tropical Cyclone Maha is likely to track northwestwards and intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) during next 24 hours, the met office said.

Currently there is no threat to any coastal area of Pakistan from this cyclone, chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said.

The Tropical Cyclone Warning Center of PMD is regularly monitoring the intensity and track of this Tropical Cyclone.

The weather office in another advisory said that Cyclonic Storm Kyarr has tracked more southwest-wards during last 12 hours and lay centered at 20:00 PST of 31 Oct 2019 near Latitude 17.1°N and Longitude 59.5°E with maximum sustained surface winds of 65-80 kmph.

Cyclone Kyarr is now at about 1160 km southwest of Karachi, 955 km south of Gwadar and 345 km southeast of Masirah-Island (Oman). Kyarr is likely to weaken further and dissipate as a depression over waters during next 24 hours, the advisory said.

