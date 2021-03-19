No, you can’t scream on roller coasters

With the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines the world over, return to pre-pandemic period still seems a distant dream.

A year into the pandemic, Southern California theme parks are going to open next month, but thrill seekers may be forced to bite their tongues while riding their favourite roller coasters.

The California Attractions and Parks Association (CAPA) has come up with a plan that would encourage riders to remain silent while barreling through the air on roller coasters to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Face covering usage and/or modifications to seat loading patterns will be required on amusement park rides to mitigate the effects of shouting,” CAPA wrote in its Responsible Reopening Plan.

“Additionally, on rides, guests generally face in one direction.”

Under the proposal, amusement parks like Disneyland, Universal Studios and Six Flags could open at limited capacity, and patrons would be asked to keep their excitement to themselves on the rides.

