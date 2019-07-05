Web Analytics
No one is above the law in Naya Pakistan: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that no one is above the law in Naya Pakistan.

“Naya Pakistan is the name of rule of law and constitution”, she said in her tweeter message.

She said those who used to consider law as submissive to them are facing the independent law for the first time. Therefore, there will be hue and cry on it.

The Special Assistant said the way bullets were sprayed on innocent people in Model Town tragedy and women and elderly people were targetted exposes the very fascist mindset of the PML (N).

