No one is above the law in Naya Pakistan: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that no one is above the law in Naya Pakistan.

“Naya Pakistan is the name of rule of law and constitution”, she said in her tweeter message.

نیا پاکستان آئین اور قانون کی حکمرانی کا نام ہے۔ قانون سے کوئی بالا نہیں۔ قانون کو اپنے تابع بنانے والوں کو پہلی بار آزاد قانون کا سامنا ہے۔ چیخیں تو سنائی دیں گی۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 5, 2019

She said those who used to consider law as submissive to them are facing the independent law for the first time. Therefore, there will be hue and cry on it.

مسلم لیگ ن کی قیادت فسطائی ذہنیت کی بات کرتی ہے تو ماڈل ٹاؤن میں قتل ہونے والے معصوم لوگوں پر برستی گولیاں یاد آجاتی ہیں۔ خواتین اور ضعیفوں پر بے بہیمانہ تشدد فسطائی رویہ تھا۔ سیاست کے گلو بٹ کس منہ لیکچر دے رہے ہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 5, 2019

The Special Assistant said the way bullets were sprayed on innocent people in Model Town tragedy and women and elderly people were targetted exposes the very fascist mindset of the PML (N).

Comments

comments