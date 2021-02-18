Nomination papers of all PPP candidates for Senate from Sindh approved

KARACHI: The election commission has approved the nomination papers of all candidates of Pakistan People’s Party from Sindh for the Senate election, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The election commission will conduct scrutiny of the nomination papers of further 22 candidates submitted for 11 senate seats for general as well as the seats for technocrats and women categories.

The commission has summoned PTI’s Faisal Vawda, GDA’s Pir Sadruddin Shah Rashdi, MQM’s Amir Khan and other senate candidates.

The PPP has issued tickets to Taj Haider, Shahadat Awan, Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, Salim Mandviwalla and Sherry Rehman, for Sindh’s general seats. For the technocrat seats, tickets were given to Farooq Naek, Karim Ahmed Khawaja and Shahadat Awan, while for the women’s seat, Palwasha Khan, Khairunisa Mughal and Rukhsana Shah have been nominated by the party.

A total of forty-eight senators will be elected this time including 12 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, eleven each from Sindh and Punjab and and two from Islamabad.

It is to be mentioned here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) this morning accepted former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Yousuf Raza Gilani’s nomination papers for the upcoming Senate election, while rejecting objections filed by Fareed Rehman, a PTI Senate candidate from Islamabad, who had challenged the former premier’s nomination for a Senate seat.

Comments

comments