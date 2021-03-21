Nomination of PML-N’s Miftah Ismail for NA-249 by election approved

KARACHI: The scrutiny of nomination papers for NA-249 by election in Karachi has been underway and the Returning Officer has approved nomination of PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The nomination papers of another candidate Rehmatullah Wazeer were also approved during the scrutiny, that will be continued till March 25.

The papers of an independent candidate Zunaira Rehman were rejected due to unverified signatures of her seconder.

The NA-249 seat was relinquished by the PTI’s Faisal Vawda, who had won the seat in the 2018 general election, beating PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif by a small margin of 723 votes.

An appeal can be filed against the decision of the RO upto March 29.

At least 55 candidates hailing from different parties have submitted their nomination forms to contest by-polls on NA-249.

The last date on appeals against the returning officers decision by an Appellate Tribunal is April 05, while the nomination papers could be taken back by April 07.

The election symbols will be allotted to the candidate on April 08.

Polling for the by election in NA-249 constituency in Karachi West will be held on April 29.

The most prominent candidates among those who had submitted nomination papers have been Mustafa Kamal of the PSP and Miftah Ismail from the PML-N.

