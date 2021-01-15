LAHORE: The court of the judicial magistrate on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrant for Salman Shahbaz in Rs25 billion money laundering case, ARY News reported.

Salman along with his father PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and brother Hamza Shehbaz is named in the money laundering case.

The court has ordered to present Salman Shahbaz before the court on January 19. The warrants were issued at the request of FIA’s anti-corruption cell.

According to the charges, Salman, Shahbaz and Hamza are accused of money laundering and suspicious bank transactions worth Rs25 billion were traced through fake accounts between 2008 to 2018.

Last month, a three-member FIA team had visited the Kot Lakhpat prison and grilled the opposition leader over his alleged role in money laundering of upto Rs 25 billion.

Read more: FIA grills Shehbaz Sharif in Rs25 bn money-laundering case: sources

According to sources, the FIA team led by Assistant Director Muhammad Mardan had asked five questions from Shehbaz Sharif during the investigation process including queries on his foreign assets and offshore companies.

While responding to queries, Shehbaz Sharif had said that he had not committed corruption of a single rupee and was neither aware of any hawala and hundi mechanism nor about transaction of Rs 25 billion to the account of clerical staff.

