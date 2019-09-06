Rs 6.8m worth of non-custom paid goods, vehicles seized In Multan

MULTAN: A team of Anti-smuggling Department of Customs here on Friday conducted raids in various cities and seized goods worth Rs 6.8 million including 3 non-custom paid vehicles.

According to sources, the Custom teams under the directions of Deputy Collector Saqib-ur-Rehman, have raided in Multan, Jhang and DG Khan areas and seized two cars worth Rs 1.

2 million, a car worth Rs 1.2 million and another car worth Rs 1.4 million, dates worth Rs 2 million and 7000 liters diesel.

The total worth of the items seized under the Custom Act 1969 was Rs 6.8 million.

Earlier on August 25, Customs team Islamabad has seized a container carrying smuggled items worth twenty million rupees.

As per details, the container was intercepted from M2 motorway, carrying smuggled goods including cell phones, high-value fabric, and Milk Powder.

According to Customs authorities, some of the seized items are of Indian origin, whereas a number of non paid customs vehicles were also seized.

