Non-verified biometric bank accounts to be blocked from today

As the deadline has passed for the biometric verification, the bank accounts which failed to transfer on the biometric system will be blocked from Monday (today).

As per State Bank’s order, all account holders were asked to verify their bank accounts biometrically; in case of noncompliance, the unverified accounts were directed to be closed by June 30.

To facilitate customers, banks remained opened on Sunday as well.

According to details, about millions of accounts have been transferred to the biometric system across the country.

The spokesperson of National Bank said, “Over 3 million accounts have been shifted to the biometric system and approximately 80 percent account holders have completed the biometric verification process.”

In June, various banks launched a special mobile phone application for the biometric verification of accounts.

The customers of banks could download the app on their phones to complete the biometric verification process at their homes.

It is pertinent to mention that the last date of biometric verification, for account holders, was June 30 as per the direction of State Bank.

