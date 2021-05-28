Noor Bukhari asks fans to stop stalking her, shares horror story

Former actor Noor Bukhari has urged fans to not stalk her after a woman managed to find and show up at her house uninvited.

Sharing details of the incident on Instagram stories, Noor detailed how social media posts led to a major security risk. “A lady came to my house yesterday saying she follows me on Insta and after watching my stories she found my house,” she shared.

The 38-year-old former film star added how it was especially scary because she does not meet anyone.

“I respect your life and feelings but please don’t scare me like this. It makes you a stalker,” added Noor Bukhari, urging people to not cross boundaries even if they happen to be big fans.

The incident serves as a big reminder of how important it is to preserve your safe spaces online even as a public figure, and here’s hoping that people take important lessons from Noor’s message.

Comments

comments