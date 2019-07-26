Nora Fatehi shares how Bollywood treats ‘outsiders’

Canadian actress and dancer Noora Fatehi who rose to fame in Bollywood with song Dilbar in Satyameva Jayate opened up about her struggle of breaking into the industry and said she was told to go back to her own country.

Hailing from a Canadian-Moroccan family, Fatehi recalled the days of her auditions and revealed she was made fun of and people laughed on her face during an interview with Pinkvilla.

Following her flare for acting, the Big Boss participant moved from Canada to India to pursue her dreams however she was exploited by her first casting agency who refused to pay her for an ad.

The actress shared how casting directors treated outsiders like her. She said “Life for foreigners in India is very difficult. We go through a lot and people don’t even know. They take our money. It’s happened to me”

“I started learning Hindi but the auditions were very traumatic for me. I wasn’t really mentally prepared and I made a fool of myself. People were really unforgiving. They wouldn’t just be mean, they would laugh in front of my face as if I’m some circus. They would bully me. It was humiliating,” she shared.

“There was this one casting agent who once told me, ‘We don’t need you here. Go back’. I’ll never forget that,” she added.

Fatehi went onto say that she had a tough time dealing with it five years back. “Right now, I can laugh at this with my friends. But at that time, I would on my way back home, I would sit on a rickshaw and cry, like howling, ” she recalled.

She said that this treatment was shocking for her because many people in Morocco including her grew up watching Bollywood films and are crazy about Shah Rukh Khan.

Her recent song O Saki Saki from Batla House is making waves already and has garnered more than 60 million views so far.

She has also performed for a several songs in South Indian films. On the professional front, Fatehi will next be seen in Marjaavan and Street Dancer.

