Normal life continues to hit badly on 86th day in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Normal life in the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of the Jammu region continues to remain badly affected due to military clampdown and blanket internet ban on the 86th consecutive day on Tuesday.

Ban also continues on prepaid mobile phones. However, voice calls on postpaid connections are partially allowed and landline phones are also working to some extent, Kashmir Media Service reported.

As part of a silent protest against Indian occupation and August 5 illegal actions, shops and other business establishments continue to remain fully closed, today, as against routine two-hour break, in view of the EU parliament members’ visit, students stay away from educational institutions and offices are witnessing low attendance.

Questioning Indian govt’s move to allow a European Union (EU) delegation to visit occupied Kashmir, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said MPs from Europe are welcomed to go on a guided tour to the territory while Indian MPs are banned and denied entry. He added there is something very wrong with that.

Pertinently, nearly 30 EU MPs, drawn mainly from extreme right-wing parties, are going to visit IOK.

