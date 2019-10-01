Six arrested over gang raping woman in North Karachi

KARACHI: Police officials have arrested six accused persons allegedly involved in gang-raping a woman in Shadman Town neighbourhood of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by six men after forcedly entering into her house in North Karachi area of the metropolis on Sunday evening (September 29).

While taking action over the complaint, all six men nominated in the First Investigation Report (FIR) were nabbed by the police personnel. The arrested persons include Danish, Sarfaraz, Razzak, Naeem and Kamran.

During the initial investigation, two among the detainees belong to the police department as Sarfaraz is deployed at zonal intelligence branch of West Zone, whereas, Danish worked as driver in Superintendent Police (SP) office in Gujrat.

The accused persons have confessed their crime, claimed officials.

Police officials told media that the department will conduct the medico-legal examination of the woman and suspects for taking further action over the complaint.

Earlier in October last year, Karachi police had arrested two suspects for allegedly raping a 27-year-old girl in Delhi Colony area.

Two suspects namely Qaiser and Shahzad had been arrested from the Karachi’s Delhi Colony area for repeatedly raping and providing drugs to an orphan girl. A third suspect named Taimoor was offending in the case.

Initial investigation revealed that the trio befriended the girl by providing her drugs at her home in her mother’s absence. Once intoxicated, they used to take her in a rickshaw for a group sexual assault.

A CCTV footage obtained from near the victim’s house revealed that on October 23, the trio took her and then left her outside her house in unconscious condition after sexual assault.

