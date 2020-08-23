North Nazimabad drain that was being used as parking lot

KARACHI: Local administration has found a choked sewerage drain near a hospital in North Nazimabad, which was filled with earth and cement blocks, quoting sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

The choked nullah, which was being used as parking lot, was the main cause of the drainage water standing at KDA Chowrangi, sources said.

The sewerage drain near Saifee Hospital, which was completely choked and found in the heap of garbage, was the cause of the drainage water pool at the road adjacent to the hospital and KDA Chowrangi of North Nazimabad, according to sources.

“The nullah was filled with the wastage to prepare it as parking lot,” sources further said.

The district administration has started work with heavy machinery for restoration of the drainage water.

It is to be mentioned here that rampant encroachments on Karachi’s sewerage and storm water drains have created severe drainage problem in the metropolis. The citizens especially face problems during rainy days when the nullahs fail to drain out the rainwater from the roads and streets due to illegal encroachments.

The government has now decided to launch an anti-encroachment operation against illegal structures built at drains to clear them for smooth disposal of the rainwater.

Comments

comments