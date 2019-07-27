Web Analytics
10 Pak Army personnel martyred during terrorist attacks in Balochistan, N. Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: During two separate attacks by terrorists in Balochistan and North Waziristan, a total of 10 personnel of Pakistan Army were martyred on Saturday.

Director-General Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor reported that six Pakistan army soldiers were martyred near Pak-Afghan border area while four personnel sacrificed their lives in Balochistan “for peace in the region.”

He further wrote in his tweet: “While [the] security of tribal areas has been improved, with efforts now focused to solidify [the] border, inimical forces are attempting to destabilize Bln [Balochistan]. Their efforts shall IA fail.”

 

According to the ISPR, the first incident took place when the soldiers were on regular duty patrolling of the border near Gurbaz area of North Waziristan near the Pak-Afghan border.

The martyrs of North Waziristan incident include Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Ali Raza, Sepoy M Babar, Sepoy Ahsan, the ISPR said.

 

