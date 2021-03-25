Northwestern winds to bring hotter weather to Karachi: PMD

KARACHI: The Met Office has warned against a hotter weather during next 24 hours in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The temperature in the city is expected to rise to 37 degrees Celsius, which likely to hit 39 degrees next week, according to a Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast.

The change comes because of dry and hot northwestern winds blowing towards Karachi.

The Met Office added that there’s no prediction of rain in Karachi or any other part of Sindh.

In a weather update, a weather official said that the port city is likely to experience hotter weather from Thursday(today).

Talking about the intensity of heat increasing, weather pundits said that the temperature is likely to be 4°C to 6°C higher than usual due to change in the wind direction.

“Dry and hot winds will blow from the northwest in the city, however, there is no possibility of a heatwave at present” a PMD official said.

A heatwave is not expected immediately according to the weather forecast. However, the heatwave with extreme temperatures necessary measures required to be taken to avoid exposure to open sun during peak heat hours from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

