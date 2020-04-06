KARACHI: The Federal government on Monday appointed Nausheen Javed as new Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairperson, ARY News reported.

The federal cabinet has approved the appointment of Nausheen Javed as an FBR chairperson through the circulation summary.

Her appointment comes after Shabbar Zaidi had gone on leave for an indefinite period citing health issues.

Nausheen Javed Amjad, a BS-22 officer of Inland Revenue Service (IRS) had taken charge as acting chairman FBR during the leave period of Shabbar Zaidi in February.

Back in February, Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi had denied speculations about his resignation from the top taxation office.

Talking to ARY News, the FBR chief said that he was admitted at the hospital due to ill health.

“I am not resigning from my post as chairman FBR. I have just not been performing my duties due to poor health,” Zaidi said.

