Not a great film at all: Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan slams ‘Radhe’

Bollywood’s self-proclaimed bhai, Salman Khan’s 2021 Eid flick Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released to dismal reviews this month with Khan’s own father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, also panning the film.

According to The Indian Express, the senior Khan sat down with Dainik Bhaskar to review some of his mega-star son’s Eid releases and said, “Radhe is not a great film at all.”

Salim Khan went on to detail the film’s importance for the industry itself, perhaps in an effort to award it some redeeming quality.

“Commercial cinema has a responsibility that every person can get money. From artists to producers, distributors, exhibitors, and every stakeholder should get the money. The one who buys the cinema must get the money. Due to this, the cycle of cinema-making and business goes on. On this basis, Salman has performed,” he said.

However, he reiterated that other than stakeholders of the film being at an advantage, “Radhe is not that great a film.”

His views on Salman’s previous Eid releases were more positive, reflecting that he does have a soft spot for his son after all! “The film prior to this, Dabangg 3, was different. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was good and totally different,” he said.

Radhe, which now holds the distinction of being Salman’s lowest-rated film on IMDb, also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patni, Jackie Shroff, and Gautam Gulati among others in prominent roles.

