Not allowed to marry, couple commits suicide by jumping into canal

The bodies of a young couple were fished out from Sujalam Sufalam Canal in Visnagar taluka of Mehsana.

The couple supposedly ended their lives after their families refused to let them get married.

Officials of Mehsana fire brigade said they have pulled out the bodies of Vishal Thakor (25) and Poonam Thakor (23) from the Canal.

Family members called the fire brigade which initiated a search. The bodies were found later in the day, tied by the waists with a piece of cloth, around 300 metres from the spot where they left their footwear and mobile phone.

Fire officer Haresh Patel said that Vishal had made a call to an acquaintance announcing their intent.

The couple was desperate to get married and could not live without each other so they decided to commit suicide.

SHE team cop prevents suicide

A constable of the SHE team on Tuesday talked down a suicidal man who had perched himself precariously on an embankment over the river near Sabarmati East Riverfront. The spot was between Sardar Bridge and Ellisbridge.

A passerby informed the police who immediately sent a SHE team to handle the situation. The man, resident of Raipur Darwaja, reportedly wanted divorce from his wife and was upset as there was no progress on that front.

When the police team tried to speak to him, he asked for his wife and child to be produced. However, the police convinced him to be saved by the fire department’s river rescue team.

