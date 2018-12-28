Not in hurry for IMF bailout package, says PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the incumbent government is not in hurry for International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package, ARY News reported on Friday.

“Government will not take IMF’s dictation, neither in hurry for entering into another bailout program,” said PM Khan, while talking to journalists in Islamabad, here today.

Referring to mini budget, he said the mini budget will not be anti-people; it is aimed to expand business activities in the country.

Warning the people, who are involved in illegal trading of dollar in the country, PM said “They should start counting their days, government is coming after them.”

Responding to a query, the PM said money laundering will not be tolerated at any cost; government is carrying out biggest operation in country’s history against this menace.

Without taking anyone’s name, Mr Khan said, he is hearing hue and cry from Sindh after JIT report into fake account cases.

Earlier today, the federal government had placed the names of Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur and 169 others on the Exit Control List (ECL) over their alleged involvement in fake bank accounts and money laundering cases.

The development comes a day after the federal cabinet decided to places the names of 172 accused in the mega money laundering scam on the no-fly list.

Other accused whose names have been placed on the ECL include Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, PPP leaders Sohail Anwar Siyal, Imtiaz Sheikh, Ali Hassan Zardari, Manzoor Kaka, Sohail Rajput, Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed, and his son Nimar Majeed.

Former National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) president Syed Ali Raza and top officials of the Sindh Bank, including Bilal Sheikh, Ahsan Shiekh, and Sarwat Azeem, also face the travel ban.

