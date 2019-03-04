Not worthy of Nobel Peace Prize: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that he was not worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize, ARY News reported.

Following the prime minister’s announcement to release the captured Indian pilot Abhinandan, #NobelPrizeforImranKhan had become a top trend on Twitter, while this announcement also made headline in newspapers and TV channels across the globe.

In his tweet, the premier said, “I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace prize.”

“The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace & human development in the subcontinent,” he continued in his tweet.

Fans of Imran Khan from all around the world launched a campaign calling to declare the chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) an ambassador of peace.

An online application demanding to give Imran Khan ‘Nobel Peace Prize 2020’ has received more than 0.15 million signatures.

The release of pilot Abhinandan is a gesture of peace from Pakistan, in order to de-escalate the soaring tensions with New Delhi.

