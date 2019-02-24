Nothing more sacred than defending motherland: COAS

RAWALPINID: Appreciating the state of high morale and readiness of the troops, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday said that there was not anything more sacred than defending the motherland.

According to military’s media wing, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited troops along the working boundary near Sialkot and said, ‘I take pride in leading an Army which is ever ready to perform this duty.’

Earlier, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on February 23 visited the restive Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing had said the army chief reviewed state of preparedness of the troops deployed there and lauded their high morale.

“Pakistan is a peace loving country but we will not be intimidated or coerced. Any aggression or misadventure shall be paid back in same coin”, said Gen Bajwa.

