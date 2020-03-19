Novel Coronavirus: Sindh to distribute two million ration bags

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has decided to distribute two million ration bags across the province in a meeting to review novel coronavirus situation, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, also attended by the Corps Commander Karachi, Chief Secretary and Secretary Health among others.

The rations bags will be stuffed with rice, wheat flour, ghee, sugar, tea, pulses and spices.

The meeting also decided to establish a field hospital and isolation centre for Covid-19 at Expo Centre Karachi in collaboration with the armed forces.

It was decided that the teams of the government and the corps commander will work in tandem.

The Sindh government team will be headed by provincial education minister Saeed Ghani, while Brigadier Samee will lead the team of the Corps Commander Karachi.

Chief Minister Murad Ali talking in the meeting said that the coronavirus could be halted with minimum travel and continued screening adding that Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea have controlled the rapid speed of the virus infection.

“It is a global crisis which demands the world leaders’ summit to devise a joint strategy to address the emergency,” chief minister observed.

“We have taken all out steps to control transmission of the disease,” Shah said.

He called for ban on big gatherings and imposition of strict quarantine. “In Sukkur 151 people arrived from Taftan diagnosed positive.”

Across Sindh 788 tests were conducted and 60 of them found infected with the disease, he said.

He told the session that a third patient has recovered from Covid-19 in Sindh, which is a good omen.

Comments

comments