ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that government committed to provide all facilities to local and foreign investors participating in Naya Pakistan Housing Program, ARY News reported.

“Naya Pakistan Housing Program is a significant project for meeting the housing requirements in the country,” said PM while chairing a meeting on Naya Pakistan Housing Program in Islamabad.

He said the program would help to overcome the shortage of residential units in the country,

Imran Khan said the project will not only help in overcoming the housing shortage in big cities but will also assist in stabilizing the economy.

It must be noted that under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program, 135,000 housing units will be constructed across Pakistan in the first phase. 25,000 apartments will be built in Islamabad for federal government employees and 110,000 apartments will be constructed in Balochistan, mainly for the fishermen of Gwadar.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 3,000 units would be established.

