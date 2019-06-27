NRO given to previous rulers has increased Pakistan’s debt: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan debts were increased due to the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) given to previous rulers, ARY News reported.

Speaking in state TV’s special transmission on the government’s asset declaration scheme, PM has urged the nation to play its role in taking the country out of debt ambush.

PM Khan said people are afraid that their tax money wouldn’t be utilized in the right way as they don’t have faith in the working of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

PM Khan said in advanced countries the public have a faith in government as their money collected through taxes spent on the welfare of people. ” We have to give this confidence to people in Pakistan too so that they willingly pay their due taxes.

Commenting over FBR premier said that corrupt ruling elite has ruined FBR, adding that he will after the passage of federal budget he will sit with FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi and will take action the corrupt people of the government.

Read More: Pakistanis legalize Rs1 trillion foreign assets in amnesty scheme: report

He added: the Business community will be given all-out help in order to enable them to make money and pay taxes to the government.”

The premier said cabinet members voluntarily decided 10 percent cut in their salaries implementing on the austerity drive.

Pakistan armed forces decided not to take an increase in the budget which has happened first time in the history of Pakistan, adding that PM House expenditure was slashed by 300 million rupees.

The prime minister said in the next 48 hours a program will be introduced to facilitate the people who avail the amnesty scheme by the deadline.

