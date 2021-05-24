NTDC starts restoration of transmission towers, collapse in recent storm

KARACHI: The National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC) has launched restoration work of the two transmission towers, collapsed in Jamshoro in a recent storm, quoting a spokesperson, ARY News reported on Monday.

Two transmission pylons of 500 KV high power transmission lines were collapsed in Jamshoro in a recent dust storm, a spokesperson of the NTDC said.

The repair work has been initiated under the supervision of NTDC engineer Muhammad Ayub.

The collapse of the towers was resulted in an outage of 1200 megawatts of electricity from the system, spokesperson said.

The repair staff has been directed to complete the repair work within next four days, said the spokesperson.

A severe dust storm accompanied by a bout of rain lashed Hyderabad and other districts of Sindh on Saturday.

Trees, electricity poles, and signboards were uprooted in various parts of Hyderabad while strong winds blew away corrugated roofs of many houses in various cities of Sindh including Hyderabad.

Power supply to several towns in the area was disrupted following the dust storm.

The Ministry of Power Division in a statement said that that several towers of NTDC’s Matiari-Port Qasim 500KV transmission line have been damaged due to the storm in Jamshoro and adjoining areas.

