Nuclear power plant K-2 successfully connected to national grid

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s biggest nuclear power plant K 2 has been successfully connected to the national grid, ARY News reported on Friday.

While congratulating the nation, Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan in his message on Twitter said that currently 105MW electricity is being obtained from the power plant.

By the Grace of Almighty Allah,

Nuclear Power Plant K-2 1145 MW synchronised successfully with the National Grid today

(18.03.2021) at 21:37 hrs.

Current Gross Generation is 105 MW. — Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) March 18, 2021

The power plant will start producing 1145 MW by May this year and from April, 500 MW electricity will be provided to K Electric (KE).

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, the K-2 nuclear power plant in Karachi is environment friendly and low cost per unit producing power plant. The power plant is being operated according to international safety standards

