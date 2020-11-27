Number of critically ill Covid-19 patients rising sharply, NCOC informed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio stands at 7.20 per cent, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Friday.

A meeting of the NCOC with Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in the chair was informed today that the highest test positivity rate was recorded in Peshawar at 19.65 %, followed by Karachi at 17.73%, and Hyderabad at 16.32 %.

Also Read: Pakistan records 3,113 COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths in 24 hours: NCOC

The NCOC was briefed that Pakistan’s positivity ratio has soared to 7.20 per cent lately. Sindh recorded the highest positivity ratio at 13.25%, followed by 10.79% witnessed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 9.25% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6.41% in Balochistan, 5.84% in Islamabad, 4.81% in Gilgit Baltistan, and 3.59% in Punjab.

There are a total of 2,112 critically ill Covid-19 patients across the country but the number of such patients is increasing sharply, the forum was informed.

Also Read: Pakistan to approach China for COVID-19 vaccine: sources

Asad Umar said protecting the masses from the pandemic is the government’s foremost priority. All-out efforts are being made to contain the spread of the virus with round-the-clock monitoring of the Covid situation, he added.

He stressed the need for people to play an individual and collective role to stem the virus spread, lauding enforcement of SOPs at mosques across the country.

Comments

comments