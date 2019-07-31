ISLAMABAD: The number of taxpayers in Pakistan has increased by 700,000 over a year’s period, according to statistics shared by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

As per the FBR’s stats, the total number of people who filed their tax returns rose by 700,000 to a total of 2.154 million. Of these, some 700,000 are salaried people.

The FBR further said proposals to impose fixed taxes were being mulled to bring the small and big business owners into the tax net.

Hailing the rise in numbers of people filing tax returns, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted on Sunday that so far 2.1 million people had filed their tax returns, which was the highest in the FBR’s history.

“FBR has projected a target to enhance these returns numbers to 4 million for the tax year 2019,” he wrote.

Earlier on July 14, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi had said the last date for filing tax returns for the year 2018 had been extended till August 2.

