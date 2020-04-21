UK nurse dies in coronavirus quarantine after calls for help went unanswered

The family of a male nurse who was in self quarantine after asked to perform duties at a hospital without personal protective equipment has narrated his tragic death from coronavirus.

Chemotherapy nurse Donald Suelto, 51, died alone in his London flat while in quarantine after his calls to NHS 111 went unanswered and he feared he contracted coronavirus from treating a patient.

His niece Emylene Suelto-Robertson, 38, described her uncle as a “hero” who “wasn’t scared even though he lost his life”.

“There should have been a way to prevent his death,” she said. “This is because of PPE. It’s a big concern that he was facing the patient who was recovering from coronavirus short of PPE.”

He was sent home to self-isolate three days after treating a patient on 25 March who tested positive for Covid-19, his niece said.

Mrs Robertson said she was in regular contact with her uncle, who had asthma, as he began to develop mild symptoms.

She said he stopped responding on 2 April. Five days later the police forced entry into Mr Suelto’s flat and found his body.



Mr Suelto worked in the chemotherapy department at Hammersmith Hospital in west London, which is run by Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust.

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust said Mr Suelto “was not working in an area for Covid-19 patients”.

“We strictly follow national guidance on the use of personal protective equipment,” a spokesman said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of health and social care staff who have died of coronavirus passed 100 in United Kingdom.

