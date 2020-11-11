Nurse in UK re-arrested for third time on suspicion of murdering eight babies

A Nurse named Lucy, Letby, 30, has been re-arrested on suspicion of murdering eight babies and attempting to kill nine others at Countess of Chester Hospital in the United Kingdom.

Earlier she was arrested in 2018 and 2019 on suspicion of murder in relation to the deaths of eight babies and the attempted murder of six others.

The 30-year-old had previously been questioned by detectives for two days while her Chester home in northwest England was searched, but was released without charge.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Hughes, who is in charge of the investigation, said: “It has been more than three years since we first launched an investigation into a number of baby deaths and non-fatal collapses at the neonatal unit at The Countess of Chester Hospital.

“In that time a dedicated team of detectives have been working extremely hard on this highly complex and very sensitive case, doing everything they can as quickly as they can to identify what has led to these baby deaths and collapses.

“Today, as part of our ongoing enquiries, the healthcare professional has been rearrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the deaths of eight babies and the attempted murder of nine babies.”

“The woman is currently in custody helping officers with their enquiries.”

A friend of Letby has described the nurse as being dedicated to her “dream job” and insisted that she ”wouldn’t hurt a fly”.

A resident who lives on the same street as Letby said she was shocked when she heard of her arrest.

“I knew her when she was a little girl and she was as sweet as anything. I’ve seen her grow up and she seemed a lovely woman.

Cheshire Police has long been investigating the infant deaths and non-fatal collapses that occurred at the UK hospital between March 2015 and September 2016.

The initial police investigation focused on the deaths of 15 babies from June 2015 to June 2016 and was later widened to include the deaths of 17 infants and 16 non-fatal collapses at the hospital between March 2015 and July 2016.

“Parents of all the babies have been kept fully updated on this latest development and they are continuing to be supported throughout the process by specially trained officers,” Hughes said.

