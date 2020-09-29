Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nusrat Shehbaz and Rabia Imran, wife and daughter of opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, in a money-laundering case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, in which Hamza Shehbaz was not produced due to suffering from coronavirus, while another co-accused in the reference, Javeria was allowed to leave the court after marking her attendance.

At the outset of the hearing, the court asked about Salman Shehbaz’s arrest. NAB Prosecutor said that arrest warrants have been pasted outside the house of Salman Shehbaz in London. The Foreign Office failed to present its report about Salman Shehbaz and Haroon Yousuf.

The court directed the officials of the FO to appear before the court on the next hearing along with the record.

Over continued non-appearance before the court, the AC issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nusrat Shehbaz and Rabia Imran, wife and daughter of Shehbaz Sharif and the co-accused in the reference.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned till October 5.

On Monday, the NAB arrested Shehbaz after the Lahore High Court (LHC) denied him further extension in his interim bail. A NAB team arrested him from the courtroom and took him to the NAB Lahore headquarters amid tight security.

