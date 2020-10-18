Web Analytics
First session of nutrition advisory group summoned today

nutrition advisory group action plan first session

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has started taking practical steps for overcoming the malnutrition in the country and summoned the first session of its nutrition advisory group today, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The session of the Nutrition Advisory Group will be chaired by Director-General (DG) Health which will be attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, national and global experts on nutrition, representatives of World Bank (WB) and European Union (EU).

Sources told ARY News that representatives of DFID, Nutrition International, HSA and Civil Society will also participate in the session in order to discuss strategies for overcoming the food shortage.

The advisory group will elaborate its policies and contacts with national and international institutions besides discussing the roadmap for eliminating the malnutrition. Moreover, the National Nutrition Action Plan devised by the advisory group will be sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan which will consist of recommendations from the provinces.

