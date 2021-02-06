Pakistan welcomes NY Assembly resolution marking Feb 5 as Kashmir American Day

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday said that the New York State Assembly’s resolution marking Feb 5, 2021, as “Kashmir-American Day” was a welcome development and proof that India cannot hide its gross and systemic violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people anymore.

“Resolution passed by state Assembly of New York is yet another manifestation of continuing international support to the Kashmiri people in the just struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council,” the FO spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson further said the New York State Assembly has passed a legislative resolution, making New York the first state in the US to proclaim February 5th 2021 as “Kashmir American Day”.

New York (NY) State Assembly today passed a resolution to observe February 5 as Kashmir American Day.

As per details, the resolution to observe February 5 as Kashmir American Day was passed by a majority vote in the New York State Legislative Assembly.

Governor New York Andrew Cuomo has issued the notification after the assembly passed the resolution.

This Resolution makes New York (NY) the first State to recognize Kashmir American Day. Pakistani Consul General in New York, Aisha Ali said that the Pakistani community played important role in getting the resolution passed through the assembly.

The nation observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday to give a united message to the world for standing besides Kashmiris facing unprecedented atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

