O & A level students do not require equivalency certificates: HEC

LAHORE: The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan informed the Lahore High Court that O and A level students do not require an equivalency certificate from the Inter-Board Committee Chairman of the board of education, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The court was hearing a petition, filed by Advocate Sheeraz Zaka, challenging the condition of seeking equivalency certificates in addition to attested HEC degrees.

During the hearing, the HEC counsel relayed the change of rules pertaining to the aforesaid matter. “The rule had been changed for the benefit of students and would be applicable across the country,” he said before submitting the relevant documents pertaining to the new change in LHC.

The court also ordered the Lahore Education Board to not interfere in the matter.

Subsequently, the petition was dismissed in light of the change in the rule.

