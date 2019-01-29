Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


O & A level students do not require equivalency certificates: HEC

LAHORE: The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan informed the Lahore High Court that O and A level students do not require an equivalency certificate from the Inter-Board Committee Chairman of the board of education, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The court was hearing a petition, filed by Advocate Sheeraz Zaka, challenging the condition of seeking equivalency certificates in addition to attested HEC degrees.

During the hearing, the HEC counsel relayed the change of rules pertaining to the aforesaid matter. “The rule had been changed for the benefit of students and would be applicable across the country,” he said before submitting the relevant documents pertaining to the new change in LHC.

The court also ordered the Lahore Education Board to not interfere in the matter.

Subsequently, the petition was dismissed in light of the change in the rule.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Ready for long march to safeguard 18th amendment: Bilawal

Pakistan

Govt did all it could immediately do in Sahiwal incident: Punjab CM

Pakistan

LHC to hear Shehbaz Sharif’s bail plea on daily basis

Pakistan

Adjournment motion submitted in Punjab Assembly against maid’s murder


ARY NEWS URDU